Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 20, 2022 - 1:18am

Photos: Classic cars shine at Car Cruise in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in Car Cruise, Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Corfu Darien, pembroke, news.

pembrokecarcruise2022.jpg

The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Corfu Darien hosted its annual car cruise at Pembroke Town Park on Saturday with hundreds of classic cars on display through the afternoon.

Top photo: Gordy McConnell of Elba with a 1924 Model-T hotrod he rebuilt himself.  It features a Chrysler Hemming engine.

Photos by Howard Owens

pembrokecarcruise2022-2.jpg

Chuck Felser of Eden with is 1959 Skyliner.

pembrokecarcruise2022-3.jpg

Bob Wassinger of Clarence with his 1966 Ford Mustang.

pembrokecarcruise2022-4.jpg

Don Wyckoff of Attica with his 1954 Bel Air.

pembrokecarcruise2022-5.jpg

pembrokecarcruise2022-6.jpg

pembrokecarcruise2022-7.jpg

pembrokecarcruise2022-8.jpg

pembrokecarcruise2022-9.jpg

pembrokecarcruise2022-10.jpg

pembrokecarcruise2022-11.jpg

pembrokecarcruise2022-12.jpg

pembrokecarcruise2022-13.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break