Photos: Classic cars shine at Car Cruise in Pembroke

The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Corfu Darien hosted its annual car cruise at Pembroke Town Park on Saturday with hundreds of classic cars on display through the afternoon.

Top photo: Gordy McConnell of Elba with a 1924 Model-T hotrod he rebuilt himself. It features a Chrysler Hemming engine.

Photos by Howard Owens

Chuck Felser of Eden with is 1959 Skyliner.

Bob Wassinger of Clarence with his 1966 Ford Mustang.

Don Wyckoff of Attica with his 1954 Bel Air.