Photos: Cold, white and blue in Batavia

It was a beautiful morning in Genesee County, with temperatures in the teens so trees stayed flocked even though the sun was out and the sky was blue.

Top photo, from Court Street, looking toward the Old Courthouse.

The snow-covered eagle atop the Upton Monument taken through the window on the third floor of the Old Courthouse.

The Rowell Mansion.

Centennial Park (in black and white).

The Barber Conable Post Office Building in Batavia.

The flag pole outside the Old Courthouse.