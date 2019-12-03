Local Matters

December 3, 2019 - 1:03pm

Photos: Cold, white and blue in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in photos, batavia, Upton Monument, Old Courthouse, news, weather.

wintermorningdec32019.jpg

It was a beautiful morning in Genesee County, with temperatures in the teens so trees stayed flocked even though the sun was out and the sky was blue.

Top photo, from Court Street, looking toward the Old Courthouse.

wintermorningdec32019-2.jpg

The snow-covered eagle atop the Upton Monument taken through the window on the third floor of the Old Courthouse.

wintermorningdec32019-3.jpg

The Rowell Mansion.

wintermorningdec32019-4.jpg

Centennial Park (in black and white).

wintermorningdec32019-5.jpg

wintermorningdec320192.jpg

The Barber Conable Post Office Building in Batavia.

wintermorningdec32019-6.jpg

The flag pole outside the Old Courthouse.

