April 4, 2020 - 2:56pm

Photos: Community chips in to feed hospital staff

posted by Howard B. Owens in UMMC, news, batavia, covid-19, coronavirus.

foodummcapril32020.jpg

Staff at UMMC received a free lunch paid for by community donations organized by Ben Macdonald to thank them for "strength, courage, and service" during this difficult time.

Macdonald started a GoFundMe campaign last week with the goal of reading $2,000. The community contributed $3,325.

Workers were served lunches from food trucks for Center Street Smoke House and Public Coffee Hub.

Social distancing was maintained throughout the food service.

foodummcapril32020-2.jpg

