April 4, 2020 - 2:56pm
Photos: Community chips in to feed hospital staff
posted by Howard B. Owens in UMMC, news, batavia, covid-19, coronavirus.
Staff at UMMC received a free lunch paid for by community donations organized by Ben Macdonald to thank them for "strength, courage, and service" during this difficult time.
Macdonald started a GoFundMe campaign last week with the goal of reading $2,000. The community contributed $3,325.
Workers were served lunches from food trucks for Center Street Smoke House and Public Coffee Hub.
Social distancing was maintained throughout the food service.