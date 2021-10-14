Photos: County Legislature issues proclamations to raise awareness of vital issues in October

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fire Prevention Month and National Cybersecurity Month, the County Legislature presented proclamations to representatives of those causes at the start of its Wednesday meeting.

Top photo: Chairwoman Shelly Stein presents a proclamation to Lisa Franclemont, a health educator with UMMC. To read the full proclamation, click here (pdf).

Emergency Management Coordinator Tim Yaeger speaks after accepting a proclamation from Legislator John Deleo while Gary Patnode, assistant coordinator, looks on. To read the full proclamation, click here (pdf).

Legislator Chad Klotzbach presents a proclamation to Michael Burns, IT director for Genesee County. To read the full proclamation, click here.