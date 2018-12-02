Local Matters

December 2, 2018 - 4:10pm

Photos: Create-A-Critter at Genesee County Park

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County Park, news, Bethany.

christmascritterspark2018-2.jpg

Kaylee Brown, five, with her father Chris Brown, shows off the rain deer she made at yesterday's Create-A-Critter session that the Genesee County Park Interpretive Center.

A couple of dozen children showed up over two sessions yesterday where the kids could create small little animals out of corn cobs, pine cones, thistle pods, and other natural materials.

Below, Rhowen Torrey, 4, with Gregg Torrey.

christmascritterspark2018.jpg

