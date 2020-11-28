Local Matters

November 28, 2020 - 4:38pm

Photos: Customers turn out to local businesses for holiday shopping

posted by Howard B. Owens in Shop Local, news, batavia.

Ashley Mooney checks out some jewelry while at Valle Jewelers in Batavia during the annual post-Thanksgiving "Shop Local Saturday." Carrie Lawrence, foreground, and Stephen Valle are co-owners of Valle Jewelers. 

Santa's recommendation for Christmas 2020: Fulfill your gift list at locally owned businesses, the backbone of our community.

Don Brown, co-owner of Batavia Bootery in Batavia, shows off a sneaker to Ohlson, Gunner and Marrick.

Robin Czwojbak with John Roche, owner of Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle in Batavia.

Chris Crocker, owner of The YNGodess Shop, with customer Paul Boylan.

