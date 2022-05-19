Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 19, 2022 - 12:30pm

Photos: Day of Caring 2022

posted by Howard B. Owens in Day of Caring, United Way, batavia, news.

dayofcaring2022.jpg

More than 300 community volunteers turned out today for United Way's annual Day of Caring to perform a variety of tasks for local organizations.

Photos are from Crossroads House and Justice for Children.

At Crossroads, a family paid for a new cement walkway and patio and volunteers are planting a garden so that those staying at Crossroads can be taken outside and enjoy a bit of nature.

The groups receiving assistance: 

  • Purple Pony
  • Peace Garden
  • Holland Land Office
  • Town of Batavia
  • Machpelah
  • Crossroads House
  • St. Max Kolbe
  • GO ART!
  • All Babies Cherished
  • UMMC
  • Gillam Grant
  • ABCD
  • Eagle Star
  • Lifetime Assistance
  • Community Garden
  • St. Joe's
  • St. James
  • Justice for Children
  • Batavia Cemetery
  • BEA- Jr. Achievement
  • CCE
  • Notre Dame
  • Batavia Housing Authority
  • Warrior House
  • Arc Glow-Elba House
  • Tops Food Drive-Arc GLOW

dayofcaring2022-2.jpg

dayofcaring2022-3.jpg

dayofcaring2022-4.jpg

dayofcaring2022-5.jpg

dayofcaring2022-6.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break