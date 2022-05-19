May 19, 2022 - 12:30pm
Photos: Day of Caring 2022
posted by Howard B. Owens in Day of Caring, United Way, batavia, news.
More than 300 community volunteers turned out today for United Way's annual Day of Caring to perform a variety of tasks for local organizations.
Photos are from Crossroads House and Justice for Children.
At Crossroads, a family paid for a new cement walkway and patio and volunteers are planting a garden so that those staying at Crossroads can be taken outside and enjoy a bit of nature.
The groups receiving assistance:
- Purple Pony
- Peace Garden
- Holland Land Office
- Town of Batavia
- Machpelah
- Crossroads House
- St. Max Kolbe
- GO ART!
- All Babies Cherished
- UMMC
- Gillam Grant
- ABCD
- Eagle Star
- Lifetime Assistance
- Community Garden
- St. Joe's
- St. James
- Justice for Children
- Batavia Cemetery
- BEA- Jr. Achievement
- CCE
- Notre Dame
- Batavia Housing Authority
- Warrior House
- Arc Glow-Elba House
- Tops Food Drive-Arc GLOW
