Photos: Fine Arts celebration at Le Roy High School

Christina Woodrow gravitated toward art because it's what she grew up with. Both of her parents are artists.

"I was just always coloring and drawing, always having supplies around, so art was very intriguing," Woodrow said. "I just grew up doing this. I always wanted to be good at art."

Woodrow was one of several seniors with featured displays, along with works by underclassmen, Wednesday night at Le Roy's Fine Arts night, which included live music from students.

The senior wants to use her drawing skills to use people's bodies as a canvas, becoming a tattoo artist. She will soon start an apprenticeship with Mark Fanara at High Voltage Tattoo in Batavia. Eventually, she plans to earn a business degree because she would like to own her own tattoo shop.

Top Photo: Christina Woodrow and her mother Nicole Boyce.

Photos by Howard Owens