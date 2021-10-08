Local Matters

October 8, 2021 - 7:40pm

Photos: Fire Safety Week at Jackson Primary

posted by Howard B. Owens in Jackson School, batavia, City Schools, news.

img_5344jackfire.jpg

It's Fire Prevention Week at Jackson Primary with students learning about fire safety, including fire drills, kitchen safety, fire alarms, and stop, drop  and roll.

Captain Greg Ireland, Batavia Fire, has made instructional videos for the children.

Today, the fire department visited the school. Other activities include a coloring contest, a get "spotted" making good choices contest (the winners get a  ride in the fire truck), and a list of fire safety rules to discuss at home.

img_5331jackfire.jpg

img_5326jackfire.jpg

