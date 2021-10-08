Photos: Fire Safety Week at Jackson Primary

It's Fire Prevention Week at Jackson Primary with students learning about fire safety, including fire drills, kitchen safety, fire alarms, and stop, drop and roll.

Captain Greg Ireland, Batavia Fire, has made instructional videos for the children.

Today, the fire department visited the school. Other activities include a coloring contest, a get "spotted" making good choices contest (the winners get a ride in the fire truck), and a list of fire safety rules to discuss at home.