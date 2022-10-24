Local Matters

October 24, 2022 - 10:59pm

Photos: Ghost Walk at Historic Batavia Cemetery

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Cemetery, batavia, news, history.

The Batavia Cemetery Association held its annual Ghost Walk on Saturday, which is both a fundraiser and a chance to provide area residents with an entertaining history lesson about the people who shaped the development of Western New York.

Photos by Howard Owens, Top photo, Michael Gosselin as Rev. John Yates.

Tim Buckman as Maj. Philemon Tracy.

Patrick Weissend as Joseph Ellicott.

Dan Snyder as Albert Brisbane.

