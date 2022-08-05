Local Matters

August 5, 2022 - 10:34am

Photos: GLOW Corporate Cup 2022

posted by Howard B. Owens in GLOW Corporate Cup, 5K, batavia, sports.

glowcup2022.jpg

Kim Mills, a frequent winner of local 5Ks in recent years, once again had the best women's time in the GLOW Corporate cup, crossing the finish line at 19:31.

Perry MacKinnon, an intern with Farm Credit East, and from Canada, bested the men's field by two minutes with a time of 15:23.  Zakariah Jantzi, Bontrager Real Estate & Auction, came in second at 17:24.

Bontrager won the team competition with Zakariah, John Bruggman (17:41 and third overall), and Abby Jantz (19:56, second among women).

In the 50-59 age group, Brian Fraser, 52, came in first at 18:50, and Nathan Balduf, 52, second at 22:14.

For full race results, click here.

We will update this post with more information from the organizers when it is available.

glowcup2022-2.jpg

Perry MacKinnon

glowcup2022-3.jpg

Zakariah Jantzi

glowcup2022-4.jpg

glowcup2022-5.jpg

glowcup2022-6.jpg

glowcup2022-7.jpg

glowcup2022-8.jpg

glowcup2022-9.jpg

Team WBTA

glowcup2022-10.jpg

Grillin' in the Upstate Toyota tent.

glowcup2022-11.jpg

Liberty Pumps tent.

glowcup2022-12.jpg

The Blueways Band provided the soundtrack for the race afterparty.

glowcup2022-13.jpg

