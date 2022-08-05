Photos: GLOW Corporate Cup 2022

Kim Mills, a frequent winner of local 5Ks in recent years, once again had the best women's time in the GLOW Corporate cup, crossing the finish line at 19:31.

Perry MacKinnon, an intern with Farm Credit East, and from Canada, bested the men's field by two minutes with a time of 15:23. Zakariah Jantzi, Bontrager Real Estate & Auction, came in second at 17:24.

Bontrager won the team competition with Zakariah, John Bruggman (17:41 and third overall), and Abby Jantz (19:56, second among women).

In the 50-59 age group, Brian Fraser, 52, came in first at 18:50, and Nathan Balduf, 52, second at 22:14.

Perry MacKinnon

Zakariah Jantzi

Team WBTA

Grillin' in the Upstate Toyota tent.

Liberty Pumps tent.

The Blueways Band provided the soundtrack for the race afterparty.