August 30, 2019 - 1:10pm
Photos: Grand Opening of The Coffee Press
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, downtown, The Coffee Press, business.
The Coffee Press on Jackson Street in Downtown Batavia held its official grand opening on Thursday and beer and wine was introduced to the beverage offerings.
Owner Derek Geib said beer and wine will help the business build an evening crowd as well as give people coming downtown another option.
Previously: The Coffee Press on Jackson Street, now open, aims to be hometown hangout