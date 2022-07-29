Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

July 29, 2022 - 5:28pm

Photos: History Heroes visits Adam Miller, WBTA

posted by Howard B. Owens in History Heroes, wbta, hlom, history, news, Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle.

historyhearos50s2022.jpg

The History Heroes summer program hosted by Holland Land Office Museum and led by Anne Marie Starowitz visited Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle and WBTA today, fitting into this year's theme of "History Rockin’ Around the Clock in the 1950s."

The theme gives the participating children a chance to glimpse into what it was like to live in 1950s America.

Photos by Howard Owens

historyhearos50s2022-2.jpg

historyhearos50s2022-3.jpg

historyhearos50s2022-4.jpg

historyhearos50s2022-5.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break