July 29, 2022 - 5:28pm
Photos: History Heroes visits Adam Miller, WBTA
posted by Howard B. Owens in History Heroes, wbta, hlom, history, news, Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle.
The History Heroes summer program hosted by Holland Land Office Museum and led by Anne Marie Starowitz visited Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle and WBTA today, fitting into this year's theme of "History Rockin’ Around the Clock in the 1950s."
The theme gives the participating children a chance to glimpse into what it was like to live in 1950s America.
Photos by Howard Owens
