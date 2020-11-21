Photos: HLOM Wonderland of Trees 2020

The Holland Land Office Museum's 2020 Wonderland of Trees is open to the public during regular business hours until Dec. 31. The annual event this year doesn't include the usual gala opening but visitors are still welcome to enjoy the holiday cheer of more than 20 trees decorated by local organizations and businesses.

As many as 25 people at a time will be allowed into the building to view the trees. Masks are required inside the building.

This year's sponsors include Tompkins Bank of Castile, Batavia Downs, and YNGodess.

This is a major fundraiser each year for HLOM and to help in that effort, there is a basket raffle. The winners will be drawn on Dec. 18.

The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will provide musical performances on the evenings of Dec. 4, Dec. 11, and Dec. 18.