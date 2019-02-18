Photos: Hops for Hope at Eli Fish Brewing

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation and Gilda's Club of Rochester hosted a new fundraiser Sunday evening at Eli Fish called "Hops for Hope."

Proceeds from the event benefited both organizations, both of which assist children with cancer.

Danielle Rotondo, Donna Kabel, members of the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation board of directors, Laurie Napoleone, cofounder, and Mark Parsons, with Gilda's Club of Rochester.