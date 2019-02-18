Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 18, 2019 - 1:18pm

Photos: Hops for Hope at Eli Fish Brewing

posted by Howard B. Owens in Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation, batavia, news, Hops for Hope, Eli Fish Brewing.

hopshopefeb172019.jpg

The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation and Gilda's Club of Rochester hosted a new fundraiser Sunday evening at Eli Fish called "Hops for Hope."

Proceeds from the event benefited both organizations, both of which assist children with cancer.

hopshopefeb172019-3.jpg

hopshopefeb172019-2.jpg

Danielle Rotondo, Donna Kabel, members of the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation board of directors, Laurie Napoleone, cofounder, and Mark Parsons, with Gilda's Club of Rochester.

hopshopefeb172019-4.jpg

hopshopefeb172019-5.jpg

hopshopefeb172019-6.jpg

hopshopefeb172019-7.jpg

hopshopefeb172019-8.jpg

hopshopefeb172019-9.jpg

hopshopefeb172019-10.jpg

hopshopefeb172019-11.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button