February 18, 2019 - 1:18pm
Photos: Hops for Hope at Eli Fish Brewing
posted by Howard B. Owens in Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation, batavia, news, Hops for Hope, Eli Fish Brewing.
The Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation and Gilda's Club of Rochester hosted a new fundraiser Sunday evening at Eli Fish called "Hops for Hope."
Proceeds from the event benefited both organizations, both of which assist children with cancer.
Danielle Rotondo, Donna Kabel, members of the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation board of directors, Laurie Napoleone, cofounder, and Mark Parsons, with Gilda's Club of Rochester.
