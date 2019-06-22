Local Matters

June 22, 2019 - 9:12am

Photos: Jackson Square concert season opens with Genesee Ted

posted by Howard B. Owens in Jackson Square, news, downtown, batavia, music, arts, entertainment.

jacksonsqopen2019-2.jpg

The annual Jackson Square Friday Night Concerts series opened last night with Genesee Ted.

The line up for the rest of the season:

  • June 28 – The Skycats
  • July 5 – It’s My Party
  • July 7 – Downtown Batavia Music Ramble Festival -- Bands & Times for The Ramble will be announced soon!
  • July 12 – Old Hippies
  • July 19 – Red Creek
  • July 26 – Mitty & the Followers
  • Aug. 2 – Ohms Band
  • Aug. 9 – The Ghost Riders

jacksonsqopen2019-3.jpg

jacksonsqopen2019-4.jpg

jacksonsqopen2019-5.jpg

jacksonsqopen2019-6.jpg

jacksonsqopen2019-7.jpg

Comments

