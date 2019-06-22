June 22, 2019 - 9:12am
Photos: Jackson Square concert season opens with Genesee Ted
posted by Howard B. Owens in Jackson Square, news, downtown, batavia, music, arts, entertainment.
The annual Jackson Square Friday Night Concerts series opened last night with Genesee Ted.
The line up for the rest of the season:
- June 28 – The Skycats
- July 5 – It’s My Party
- July 7 – Downtown Batavia Music Ramble Festival -- Bands & Times for The Ramble will be announced soon!
- July 12 – Old Hippies
- July 19 – Red Creek
- July 26 – Mitty & the Followers
- Aug. 2 – Ohms Band
- Aug. 9 – The Ghost Riders
Comments