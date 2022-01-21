January 21, 2022 - 8:15pm
Photos: Jankowski, Tabelski tending bar for charity at GO Art!
posted by Howard B. Owens in eugene jankowski, Rachael Tabelski, GO ART!, news, arts, entertainment.
Batavia City Council president Eugene Jankowski and City Manager Rachael Tabelski faced off in GO ART!’s Celebrity Bartender Challenge at Seymore Place tonight. Tabelski and Jankowski both said they weren't really competing and that tips would be combined, though. All tips are donations to the arts council.
Recent comments