Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 28, 2018 - 1:34pm

Photos: John Gardner Society reads John Gardner at the Pok-A-Dot

posted by Howard B. Owens in John Gardner, John Gardner Society, batavia, Literature, arts, entertainment, news.

gardnerreading2018.jpg

The John Gardner Society gathered at the Pok-A-Dot on Saturday night for the group's annual reading of works by John Gardner.

A Batavia-native, Gardner is an internationally acclaimed novelist and literary critic who died in a motorcycle accident in 1982.

Readers this year were Steve Lewandowski, Byron Hoot, Beth Bucchler (top photo), Richard Beatty, Bill Kauffman, David Lampe, Chris De Pasquale, Helen Maier, Terry Abrams, John Maier and Eric Zwieg.

gardnerreading2018-2.jpg

Byron Hoot

gardnerreading2018-3.jpg

Bill Kauffman

gardnerreading2018-4.jpg

Terry Abrams

gardnerreading2018-5.jpg

gardnerreading2018-6.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button