Photos: K-9 searches Montclair, Vernon neighborhood for items related to shooting

Batavia PD Assistant Chief Chris Camp walks on North Lyon Street with a K9 officer from Monroe County who was assisting Batavia PD this afternoon in a search in the area of Montclair Avenue and Vernon Avenue in an effort to find any items related to the shooting last night at Days Inn.

A shirt that may be connected to the incident was located in the backyard of a residence in the area.

Camp said the search effort is part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect, Jacob Sponaugle, 21, of Montclair Avenue, is charged with attempted murder. The victim, whose name has been released, is in stable condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Batavia PD encourages anyone with any further information to contact the police department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

