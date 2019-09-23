Local Matters

September 23, 2019 - 5:33pm

Photos: #makeKINDNESSloud

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Middle School, kindness, batavia, news, schools, education.

screenshot_20190923-042356_gallery.jpg

Photos and information provided by Sarah Gahagan:

As part of the ongoing kindness project at Batavia Middle School (hashtag #makeKINDNESSloud), Kim Argenta, owner of Art Ah La Carte, followed suit with a random act of kindness.

Argenta volunteered her time and passion for art to help produce a set of wings that will be used as a display in the sixth-grade hallway of BMS.

The BMS kindness group wanted to create a set of wings to remind students to "lift each other up."

The girls' next step is to find inspirational quotes that fit this theme to be used with the wings as a photo background for students/teachers/support staff who participate in random acts of kindness to be displayed in the building proudly.

screenshot_20190923-042340_gallery.jpg

screenshot_20190923-042305_gallery.jpg

