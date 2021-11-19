Photos: Max Pies celebrates exterior redesign

Max Pies Furniture recently completed a facade renovation that both modernized the look of the building and kept the store's retro look.

"This is a special day for us here at Max Pies Furniture today," said Steve Pies. "I personally grew up on the north side of town. This is the Southside of town where I spent a good portion of my adult life. I'm a big fan of the Southside going back to Pellegrino Bakery, the St. Anthony's lawn fete, and Kibbee Park. Huge thanks to VIele Construction, Ronnie and Paul Viele, for making this a reality today. We couldn't be happier with the new look and we kept the old-school sign flair."

After the official ribbon-cutting, retired County Manager Jay Gsell spotted a group of Jackson Primary students across the street and brought the giant Chamber scissors and some red ribbon over for the students to cut (photos below).