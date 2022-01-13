Local Matters

January 13, 2022 - 4:01pm

Photos: New ice rink in Le Roy ready for coming cold weather

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, news, weather, Ice Rink.

As Branson Butler, a student at Wolcott School, walked up to the new ice skating rink in Trigon Park in Le Roy, he yelled back to his friends trailing him, "It's huge!"

Branson said he can't wait to skate on the new rink and he expects Saturday's cold weather to freeze the water.

He said his parents are buying him new skates.

The forecast for Saturday calls for single-digit temperatures.

The rink is paid for by federal COVID-19 relief funds provided to local municipalities.

Previously: Le Royans can move off the creek and onto a new ice skating rink this winter

January 13, 2022 - 5:49pm
Michael Peet
Joined: Sep 23 2014 - 3:01pm

Howard, can Le Roy legally use there covid-19 relief money to pay for the new ice rink. I do believe this new ice rink is a great addition to Le Roy but I thought the covid-19 relief money could only be used for covid-19 related expenses. Please feel free to correct me if I'm wrong.

