Photos: New ice rink in Le Roy ready for coming cold weather

As Branson Butler, a student at Wolcott School, walked up to the new ice skating rink in Trigon Park in Le Roy, he yelled back to his friends trailing him, "It's huge!"

Branson said he can't wait to skate on the new rink and he expects Saturday's cold weather to freeze the water.

He said his parents are buying him new skates.

The forecast for Saturday calls for single-digit temperatures.

The rink is paid for by federal COVID-19 relief funds provided to local municipalities.

