September 27, 2019 - 2:59pm

Photos: New musical garden at GO ART! nearly ready for its debut

posted by Howard B. Owens in musical garden, GO ART!, batavia, news, arts, entertainment.

goartmusicalgardensept2019.jpg

Jill Pettigrew puts the finishing touches on a sidewalk mural she painted on the walkway leading into the new musical garden in the side yard between the Seymore Place (GO ART!) and the YMCA on East Main Street.

Installation of the musical instruments in the grant-funded musical garden is nearly complete. No word yet on when it will be open to the public.

goartmusicalgardensept2019-2.jpg

goartmusicalgardensept2019-3.jpg

goartmusicalgardensept2019-4.jpg

goartmusicalgardensept2019-5.jpg

goartmusicalgardensept2019-6.jpg

