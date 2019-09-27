September 27, 2019 - 2:59pm
Photos: New musical garden at GO ART! nearly ready for its debut
posted by Howard B. Owens in musical garden, GO ART!, batavia, news, arts, entertainment.
Jill Pettigrew puts the finishing touches on a sidewalk mural she painted on the walkway leading into the new musical garden in the side yard between the Seymore Place (GO ART!) and the YMCA on East Main Street.
Installation of the musical instruments in the grant-funded musical garden is nearly complete. No word yet on when it will be open to the public.