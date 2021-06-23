Photos: New Van Detta hosts Fourth Grade Track Meet for first time

Fourth graders today competed in Batavia's annual Fourth Grade Track Meet at Van Detta Stadium.

In 2019, the competition was held in Oakfield because the Van Detta was under construction and in 2020 the meet was canceled because of COVID-19, so this year's fourth-grade class is the first group of fourth graders to hold its meet in the new Van Detta Stadium.

That's something they'll be bragging about in 50 years said Athletic Director Mike Bromley.