October 30, 2018 - 5:28pm
Photos: Notre Dame students walk in support of clean, safe water for Ugandan school, raise $4K
posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, batavia, news.
Students at Notre Dame walked through the school's neighborhood today in support of their effort to raise funds so a school in Uganda can have clean, safe drinking water.
The students raised $4,635.30 through donations from friends and family. Mary Vandenbosch, a senior, raised the most money, $955. Sophomore MacKenzy Nenni raised $312.
