Photos: O-A students get flowering pots ready for display in Village

A total of 37 pots filled with flowering plants will be placed along Main Street in the Village of Oakfield this spring and summer, paid for by residents and business owners to help bring a little color and vibrance to the community.

Spearheaded by Village Clerk Kim Staniszewski and Judy Boyle, they asked people to donate $25 for each pot and then the donor will have a sign in the pot recognizing a local achievement (such as the fine seasons of the basketball teams), memorializing a loved one, or mentioning a business sponsor.

The plants and material were purchased from Pudgie's Lawn and Garden with Pudgie's staff assisting in selecting the plants so "we make sure this spring and summer they really grow and flourish and look pretty," Staniszewski said.

Today, members of Oakfield-Alabama's FFA potted the plants.