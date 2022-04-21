Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 21, 2022 - 5:36pm

Photos: Opening of 'Illusions' in Roz Steiner Art Gallery

posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, Roz Steiner Art Gallery, art, news.

gccartsjhowap2022.jpg

Devon Johnson, of Brockport, was among the GCC students on hand this afternoon for the opening of a new art show, "Illusions," in the Roz Steiner Art Gallery.

Her piece is a black and white photo of a friend in front of a mural in Rochester.  She said she selected the piece because she liked the angle, the shadows, and the mural.

The show runs through May 12.

gccartsjhowap2022-2.jpg

gccartsjhowap2022-3.jpg

gccartsjhowap2022-4.jpg

gccartsjhowap2022-5.jpg

gccartsjhowap2022-6.jpg

gccartsjhowap2022-7.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break