April 21, 2022 - 5:36pm
Photos: Opening of 'Illusions' in Roz Steiner Art Gallery
posted by Howard B. Owens in GCC, Roz Steiner Art Gallery, art, news.
Devon Johnson, of Brockport, was among the GCC students on hand this afternoon for the opening of a new art show, "Illusions," in the Roz Steiner Art Gallery.
Her piece is a black and white photo of a friend in front of a mural in Rochester. She said she selected the piece because she liked the angle, the shadows, and the mural.
The show runs through May 12.
