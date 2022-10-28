Local Matters

October 28, 2022 - 11:42pm

Photos: Pink Hatters & Friends celebrate cancer survivors at Batavia Downs

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pink Hatters & Friends, UMMC, Batavia Downs, batavia, news.

pinkhatters2022.jpg

United Memorial Medical Center and the Cancer Services Program of Genesee and Orleans hosted their annual Pink Hatters Night Out at Batavia Downs on Thursday.

The event supports those battling cancer, celebrates survivors and honors those who have passed.  

And people get to wear fun pink hats.

pinkhatters2022-2.jpg

pinkhatters2022-3.jpg

pinkhatters2022-4.jpg

pinkhatters2022-5.jpg

pinkhatters2022-6.jpg

pinkhatters2022-7.jpg

pinkhatters2022-8.jpg

Photos by Howard Owens.

