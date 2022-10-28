October 28, 2022 - 11:42pm
Photos: Pink Hatters & Friends celebrate cancer survivors at Batavia Downs
posted by Howard B. Owens in Pink Hatters & Friends, UMMC, Batavia Downs, batavia, news.
United Memorial Medical Center and the Cancer Services Program of Genesee and Orleans hosted their annual Pink Hatters Night Out at Batavia Downs on Thursday.
The event supports those battling cancer, celebrates survivors and honors those who have passed.
And people get to wear fun pink hats.
Photos by Howard Owens.
