Photos: Reader photos from the storm

A reader from Byron shared this photo and the photo immediately below.

Andrea Brown said she took this photo about 12:30 on Route 77. "I was stuck along with other drivers for almost 3 hours until we all braved it to get home. live in Attica so after I got past this I sat in a gas station driveway along with a few others for another hour then finally made it home, getting here at about 4 p.m."