January 30, 2019 - 6:57pm

Photos: Reader photos from the storm

posted by Howard B. Owens in weather, news.

user_scoped_temp_data_msgr_photo_for_upload_1548886076971.jpg_1548886084030.jpg

A reader from Byron shared this photo and the photo immediately below.

If you have a photo to share, send it to [email protected]. You can also try to send video or upload your video to YouTube and we can share it.

user_scoped_temp_data_msgr_photo_for_upload_1548885950972.jpg_1548885960321.jpg

img_0876.jpg

Andrea Brown said she took this photo about 12:30 on Route 77. "I was stuck along with other drivers for almost 3 hours until we all braved it to get home.  live in Attica so after I got past this I sat in a gas station driveway along with a few others for another hour then finally made it home, getting here at about 4 p.m."

