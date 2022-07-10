Photos: 'Repetition' helps players raise their game during Braksy's five-week basketball camp

Some of the best young basketball players in the region -- about 70 of them -- are participating in an annual five-week basketball camp at Batavia High School hosted by Coach Buddy Brasky.

The program runs from July 5 to August 8.

Brasky said most basketball camps during the summer last for only one week. He favors five weeks because that gives the players more time to work on their skills.

"Repetition is the mother of learning," Brasky said.

Numbers are good in camp, he said, with 70+ kids. It’s about average compared to other years.

He's been hosting the camp for 25 years.

"I wanted to help raise the level of basketball in the glow region," Brasky said. "Plus I wanted a place where the best players in the area had a place to compete against each other throughout the summer. I expect the players that come to camp to significantly raise their skill level by the end of the camp, and to also raise their competitive spirit."

Assisting Brasky this summer are Matt Shay, boys Varsity coach at Pembroke HS, Billy Truitt, former Division 1 and professional basketball player, Tim Sullivan, well-respected skills instructor, and Tim Stevens, boys Varsity assistant coach at BHS.

Photos by Howard Owens