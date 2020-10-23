Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 23, 2020 - 5:59pm

Photos: Seniors from BHS pitch in to make a difference in Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Make A Difference Day, batavia, Batavia HS, schools, education, news.

makedifferday2020-3.jpg

For Batavia High School seniors, today was Make a Difference Day, the day seniors fan out around the community completing a variety of volunteer projects for community organizations.

Photos are from the seniors' clean up project at the Batavia Cemetery.

Seniors also helped out at:

  • All Babies Cherished Genesee ARC (Participate in activities with individuals with disabilities.) 
  • Batavia First United Methodist Church (Organizing and possible yard work.)
  • Genesee Cancer Assistance (Organize office inside the hospital.)
  • Cornell Cooperative Extension (Recording Books for kids, Soil Kits, Organizing Storeroom.)
  • Crossroads House (Organizing kitchen cupboards, general indoor cleaning)
  • Batavia First United Methodist Church (Organizing and yard work.)
  • Genesee County Park (Yard Work at the Outdoor Learning Center.)
  • Genesee County Youth Bureau (Decorating Halloween bags.)
  • Genesee Orleans Art Council (Help with Artistic Mural painting, Landscaping, Cleaning, Wall Painting.)
  • Habitat for Humanity (Construction work.)
  • Holland Land Office (Yard Work.) 
  • Kiwanis Park
  • Manor House (Gardening & Landscaping.)
  • Batavia Peace Garden (Yard work, painting.)

makedifferday2020-2.jpg

makedifferday2020.jpg

Calendar

November 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button