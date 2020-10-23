October 23, 2020 - 5:59pm
Photos: Seniors from BHS pitch in to make a difference in Batavia
posted by Howard B. Owens in Make A Difference Day, batavia, Batavia HS, schools, education, news.
For Batavia High School seniors, today was Make a Difference Day, the day seniors fan out around the community completing a variety of volunteer projects for community organizations.
Photos are from the seniors' clean up project at the Batavia Cemetery.
Seniors also helped out at:
- All Babies Cherished Genesee ARC (Participate in activities with individuals with disabilities.)
- Batavia First United Methodist Church (Organizing and possible yard work.)
- Genesee Cancer Assistance (Organize office inside the hospital.)
- Cornell Cooperative Extension (Recording Books for kids, Soil Kits, Organizing Storeroom.)
- Crossroads House (Organizing kitchen cupboards, general indoor cleaning)
- Genesee County Park (Yard Work at the Outdoor Learning Center.)
- Genesee County Youth Bureau (Decorating Halloween bags.)
- Genesee Orleans Art Council (Help with Artistic Mural painting, Landscaping, Cleaning, Wall Painting.)
- Habitat for Humanity (Construction work.)
- Holland Land Office (Yard Work.)
- Kiwanis Park
- Manor House (Gardening & Landscaping.)
- Batavia Peace Garden (Yard work, painting.)