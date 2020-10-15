Photos: St. Joe's students visit Batavia Cemetery

St. Joe's teacher Anne Marie Starowitz got to take her class on a field trip for the first time since the arrival of the pandemic today, walking her students over the the Batavia Cemetery to visit the gravesites of many of the historically important people buried or memorialized there.

Students are undertaking projects that include researching and writing about these people as well as created related artwork.

Above, students learn about Philemon Tracy, who as a colonel in the Confederate Army. His uncle, who lived in Batavia, has his body disguised in a union officer uniform and transported to Batavia to be buried here. He's the only Confederate officer who died in action who is buried north of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Below, students visit the William Morgan monument, a one-time Batavia resident who disappeared under mysterious circumstances after publishing a book that purportedly revealed Masonic secrets. His death helped fire the Anti-Masonic Party.