Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 17, 2020 - 10:17pm

Photos: St. Patrick's Day in the age of coronavirus

posted by Howard B. Owens in restaurants, batavia, news, covid-19, coronavirus.

stpatscovidday1.jpg

It was a very different atmosphere in O'Lacy's Irish Pub in Batavia tonight -- St. Patrick's Day, an evening when O'Lacy's should be brimming with life and overflowing with Guinness.

Instead, it was quite, perhaps even a bit melancholy as the community adjusts to a new era of social distancing in the era of coronavirus.  

The good news is, O'Lacy's sold out of corned beef and cabbage dinners.

It was also a good night for take-out at Eli Fish (including take-out brews --  yes, local bars and restaurants can serve you take-out alcohol during the present executive directive).  Other restaurant owners we spoke with said they are cautiously optimistic about how things will work out now that there is a temporary prohibition about on-site dining and drinking in bars and restaurants.

Click here for a list of local establishments offering delivery and pickup.

stpatscovidday1-2.jpg

stpatscovidday1-3.jpg

stpatscovidday1-4.jpg

stpatscovidday1-5.jpg

"Onward"

Calendar

March 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button