Photos: Treasures up for grabs at St. Joseph Mammoth Sale

The St. Joseph Mammoth Sale is a week away, with a sneak peek on Wednesday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

The sale continues on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

On Friday, prices are 50 percent off.

Everything that is left on Saturday is 75 percent off, or buy and fill a $5 box or a $10 box.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, everything is free.

Bring your own bag on Saturday.

The Lions Club is running the snack bar.

St. Joseph School is located at 2 Summit St, Batavia

Photos by Howard Owens.