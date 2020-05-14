Local Matters

May 14, 2020 - 7:30pm

Photos: UMMC staff treated to free meals courtesy Casella Waste

posted by Howard B. Owens in Casella Waste, UMMC, batavia, news, covid-19, coronavirus.

casellfoodserve2020v-2.jpg

On three different dates this week, employees of UMMC are being treated to meals from Over the Border Taco Truck, courtesy of Casella Waste.

Casella General Manager Jeff Pero said the company wanted to provide meals to all shifts at the hospital so they served lunch yesterday and today and are set up on Bank Street on Saturday.

casellfoodserve2020v.jpg

