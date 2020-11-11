November 11, 2020 - 5:00pm
Photos: Veterans' Day ceremony at the War Memorial
posted by Howard B. Owens in Veterans Day, veterans, news, batavia, UMMC.
The men and women who have served the United States in military service were honored by local veterans today, Veterans Day, in services at the County Park, the VA Hospital, the State Veterans Home, and the Upton Monument.
These photos are from the ceremony at the St. Jerome's War Memorial.
Below: A video submitted by UMMC of Dan Ireland, the hospital's CEO, delivering a Veterans Day message.
Video Sponsor