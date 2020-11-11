Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 11, 2020 - 5:00pm

Photos: Veterans' Day ceremony at the War Memorial

posted by Howard B. Owens in Veterans Day, veterans, news, batavia, UMMC.

veteransday2020-6.jpg

The men and women who have served the United States in military service were honored by local veterans today, Veterans Day, in services at the County Park, the VA Hospital, the State Veterans Home, and the Upton Monument.  

These photos are from the ceremony at the St. Jerome's War Memorial.

veteransday2020.jpg

veteransday2020-2.jpg

veteransday2020-3.jpg

veteransday2020-4.jpg

veteransday2020-5.jpg

Below: A video submitted by UMMC of Dan Ireland, the hospital's CEO, delivering a Veterans Day message.

Video Sponsor

Calendar

November 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button