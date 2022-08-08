Photos & Video: The 2022 Hardcore Happening in Pavilion

Video Sponsor

The roar of engines, the smell of burning rubber, the squeal of tires on slick concrete, along with the friendly and welcoming vibe that marks every Hardcore Happening were in the air on Linwood Road, Pavilion, once again on Saturday.

The 2022 Hardcore Happening -- in its 16th year, with a year lost to the pandemic -- brought in at least 3,000 hot rod enthusiasts to the Coots Family annual party for friends, and if you love cars and love people, you're a friend to Jesse, Jolene, and their kids.

Photos by Howard Owens. For more photos and to purchase prints, click here.

See Also: Opinion: The Hardcore Happening reminds us why small-town life is good