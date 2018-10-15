Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 15, 2018 - 4:48pm

Photos: Vision 2020 ground breaking

posted by Howard B. Owens in City Schools, news, batavia.

2020groundbreaking.jpg
School district officials, staff and local elected leaders were on hand this morning at John Kennedy School for the official ground breaking of the City Schools' $26.7 million capital improvement project, Vision 2020.

The project includes a number of significant upgrades to all of the school facilities in the district as well as a new sports complex at Union and Richmond, the current site of Van Detta Stadium, in Batavia.

Below, Board President Pat Burk, Assemblyman Steve Hawley, and Superindentent Chris Dailey.

2020groundbreaking-2.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

October 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
15
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button