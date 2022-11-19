November 19, 2022 - 5:49pm
Photos: Wonderland of Trees opens at the Holland Land Office Museum
posted by Howard B. Owens in Holland Land Office Museum, batavia, news, Wonderland of Trees.
The Holland Land Office Museum hosted its annual gala Friday evening for the opening of the Wonderland of Trees.
Again, the museum is filled with holiday cheer provided by Christmas trees decorated by various local organizations and businesses.
The trees are on display through the end of the year.
