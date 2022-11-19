Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 19, 2022 - 5:49pm

Photos: Wonderland of Trees opens at the Holland Land Office Museum

posted by Howard B. Owens in Holland Land Office Museum, batavia, news, Wonderland of Trees.

img_3726wonderland.jpg

The Holland Land Office Museum hosted its annual gala Friday evening for the opening of the Wonderland of Trees.

Again, the museum is filled with holiday cheer provided by Christmas trees decorated by various local organizations and businesses.

The trees are on display through the end of the year.

img_3728wonderland.jpg

img_3729wonderland.jpg

img_3730wonderland.jpg

img_3732wonderland.jpg

img_3734wonderland.jpg

img_3736wonderland.jpg

img_3737wonderland.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break