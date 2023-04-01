Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 1, 2023 - 3:34pm

Photos: Xtreme Ice Racing at The McCarthy on Friday night

posted by Howard B. Owens in David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, xtreme ice racing, Sports, batavia.

xtreamiceracing2023corrected.jpg

The David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena was full of racing fans and the roar of engines on Friday night for Xtreme Ice Racing night, sponsored by the Batavia Muckdogs and CanUSA.

Muckdogs/CanUSA owner Robbie Nichols said as many as 200 more people wanted to attend but tickets were sold out by Friday morning. He said there may be two nights of racing next year so more people can enjoy the event.

Photos by Howard Owens

xtreamiceracing2023corrected-2.jpg

xtreamiceracing2023corrected-3.jpg

xtreamiceracing2023corrected-4.jpg

xtreamiceracing2023corrected-5.jpg

xtreamiceracing2023corrected-6.jpg

xtreamiceracing2023corrected-7.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break