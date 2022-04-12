April 12, 2022 - 4:38pm
Pickup truck and semi-truck involved in accident on Thruway in Pembroke
A pickup truck and a semi-truck have collided on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 400.7, in Pembroke.
There are possibly two injuries, a head injury and an arm injury.
The pickup truck came to rest in the woods. The semi-truck is off the roadway.
Traffic is not blocked.
Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments responding along with Mercy EMS.
UPDATE 4:39 p.m.: Two ambulances required. One injury is minor. There is a person in the pickup truck being evaluated.
