April 12, 2022 - 4:38pm

Pickup truck and semi-truck involved in accident on Thruway in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, pembroke, thruway.

A pickup truck and a semi-truck have collided on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 400.7, in Pembroke.

There are possibly two injuries, a head injury and an arm injury.

The pickup truck came to rest in the woods.  The semi-truck is off the roadway.

Traffic is not blocked.

Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments responding along with Mercy EMS.

UPDATE 4:39 p.m.: Two ambulances required. One injury is minor.  There is a person in the pickup truck being evaluated.

