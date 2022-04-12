Pickup truck and semi-truck involved in accident on Thruway in Pembroke

A pickup truck and a semi-truck have collided on the Thruway in the area of mile marker 400.7, in Pembroke.

There are possibly two injuries, a head injury and an arm injury.

The pickup truck came to rest in the woods. The semi-truck is off the roadway.

Traffic is not blocked.

Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments responding along with Mercy EMS.

UPDATE 4:39 p.m.: Two ambulances required. One injury is minor. There is a person in the pickup truck being evaluated.