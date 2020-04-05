April 5, 2020 - 11:55pm
Poetry Month: Wendy Williams reads Sonnet 43 by Elizabeth Barrett Browning
posted by Howard B. Owens in poetry, news, video, Batavia Players.
Video Sponsor
Our second poem posted today because I didn't get to it on Friday and Saturday. Tonight, Wendy Williams reads Sonnet 43, "How Do I Love Thee," by Elizabeth Barrett Browning.
Williams is a member of Batavia Players.
You, too, can read a poem for us on The Batavian. Submit your video to [email protected]
April is National Poetry Month.