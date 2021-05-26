Pole fire reported in East Main Street parking lot, Batavia

There is reportedly smoke and flames coming from wires and pole in the parking lot next to City Church on East Main Street, Batavia, across from Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle.

City fire dispatched.

UPDATE 12:16 p.m.: National Grid will need to cut power to the utility pole. This could cause the traffic light at Main and Center to go dark. Batavia PD requested to provide traffic control.

UPDATE 12:22 p.m.: Power is out in the area.

UPDATE 1:01 p.m.: The traffic signal is "back up and running."