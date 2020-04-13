Local Matters

April 13, 2020 - 12:22pm

Police looking for person of interest in Highland Park case

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, news, batavia, notify.

Batavia PD is asking the public's assistance in locating Devon Wright, a person of interest in a car vs. pedestrian collision on Highland Park on Wednesday night.

The department has previously said this is being treated as a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts may contact Detective Matt Wojtaszczyk at 585-345-6357 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.

PreviouslyPedestrian reportedly hit by car on Highland Park

