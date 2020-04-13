Police looking for person of interest in Highland Park case

Batavia PD is asking the public's assistance in locating Devon Wright, a person of interest in a car vs. pedestrian collision on Highland Park on Wednesday night.

The department has previously said this is being treated as a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts may contact Detective Matt Wojtaszczyk at 585-345-6357 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.

