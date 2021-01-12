Local Matters

January 12, 2021 - 1:58pm

Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run on Holmes Avenue

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, batavia, news.

bathrjan2021_1.jpg

Police are looking for a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run accident on Holmes Avenue in Batavia yesterday.

The incident was reported at about 11 a.m. Monday.

A resident described the suspect vehicle as a gray Jeep Cherokee that will be missing a front headlight.  

The vehicle struck a parked car and hit a mailbox.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation can contact Batavia PD at (585) 343-5000.

bathrjan2021_2.jpg

Upcoming

