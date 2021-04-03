Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 3, 2021 - 9:24am

Police looking to ID driver of pickup at scene of hit-and-run accident on Friday night

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia, crime.

pdaa4221.jpg

Press release:

Batavia Police are looking to identify the driver of an accident that occurred at the intersection of Liberty Street at Ellicott Street on Friday Night (April 2) at approximately 11:08 p.m.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevy or GMC model 1500 with a light bar on the front grill and a black toolbox in the truck bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Freeman at (585) 345-6350.

Comments

Calendar

April 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button