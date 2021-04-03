Police looking to ID driver of pickup at scene of hit-and-run accident on Friday night

Press release:

Batavia Police are looking to identify the driver of an accident that occurred at the intersection of Liberty Street at Ellicott Street on Friday Night (April 2) at approximately 11:08 p.m.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevy or GMC model 1500 with a light bar on the front grill and a black toolbox in the truck bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Freeman at (585) 345-6350.