Police release name of second suspect in assault on Highland Park in October

Terrance Falk

A 21-year-old Rochester man with ties to Batavia is charged with gang assault and harassment in connection with an incident on Highland Park on Oct. 4.

The Batavia Police Department released information on the arrest today.

A codefendant in the case, Riley Mayer, 21, of Batavia, pled guilty in Genesee County Court on Thursday to a charge of assault, 2nd.

A third suspect has not yet been charged, according to District Attorney Lawrence Friedman.

The victim in the attack allegedly suffered serious injuries.

Falk was arrested in October and arraigned Oct. 7 and ordered held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. There is no information immediately available on his current bail status.

Falk's current address is on Woodsmeadow Lane in Rochester.

He reportedly lived in Batavia in August 2018 when he was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment at a concert at Darien Lake. He reportedly lived in Brighton in September 2015 when he fought with a guard in the Genesee County Jail. In December 2014, he was accused of damaging property in Le Roy. There's no information immediately available on the disposition of those cases.