Porch fire reported at residence on Gilhooly Road, Alexander

A porch fire is reported at 4225 Gilhooly Road, Alexander.

All occupants are out of the house.

Initial response, Alexnder fire and Town of Batavia fire. An additional response requested from the City's Fast Team, Bethany, Darien and East Pembroke.

UPDATE 3:20 a.m.: National Grid requested to the scene.

UPDATE 3:22 a.m.: The City's Third Platoon is recalled to headquarters to stand by.

UPDATE 3:28 a.m.: Tankers from Stafford and Pavilion requested to the scene.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 3:44 a.m.: A crew from Attica Correctional Facility is asked to respond for cleanup.

UPDATE 3:59 a.m.: An EMS unit out of Attica will be requested. They are going to bring a second tanker to the back of the property to access a pond they're drawing water from. They are also filling tankers using water from Baskin Farms on Creek Road in Batavia. National Grid has an ETA of 25 minutes.

UPDATE 4:06 a.m.: Bethany's auxiliary will be supplying refreshments.

UPDATE 4:09 a.m.: Command reports fire is under control.

UPDATE 4:21 a.m.: Command calls for a fire investigation team to the scene. National Grid has isolated power to the residence at the road.

UPDATE 4:33 a.m.: Some tankers at the road are being sent back to their stations. There are two tankers at the residence's pond if needed. Bethany's auxiliary brought refreshments.

UPDATE 4:37 a.m.: Bennington is standing by in Alexander's fire hall.

UPDATE 4:40 a.m.: Pavilion is back in service.

UPDATE 4:52 a.m.: Stafford is back in service.

UPDATE 4:54 a.m.: Wyoming Correctional is responding with a five-minute ETA to assist with cleanup.

UPDATE 5:05 a.m.: The Salvation Army was contacted about providing refreshments; they are ready with them.