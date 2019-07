A porch fire with flames showing is reported at 6145 Quaker Hill Road, Elba.

Elba fire dispatched.

UPDATE 2:42 a.m.: An engine from Town of Batavia and a tanker from Oakfield requested to the scene.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Barre had been dispatched but Elba command has said Barre can stand down.

UPDATE 3:42 p.m.: Fire is out. It was contained to the front porch. No extensions. Elba assignment back in service.