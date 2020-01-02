Possible chimney fire reported in Stafford

A possible chimney fire is reported at 8783 Prole Road, Stafford.

Stafford fire dispatch.

UPDATE 9:13 a.m.: A second alarm: Bethany, Alexander, Le Roy, Town of Batavia, and Mercy EMS requested to the scene. The fire is still reported as a chimney fire.

UPDATE 9:18 a.m.: This is now a working structure fire.

UPDATE 9:48 a.m.: Fire is knocked down; doing overhaul.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.: The fire itself was mainly contained to the fireplace and a couch next to it. But there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house and "multiple pets were lost," said Stafford Fire Chief Matt Hendershott.