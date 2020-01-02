Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 2, 2020 - 9:10am

Possible chimney fire reported in Stafford

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, Stafford, news.

A possible chimney fire is reported at 8783 Prole Road, Stafford.

Stafford fire dispatch.

UPDATE 9:13 a.m.: A second alarm: Bethany, Alexander, Le Roy, Town of Batavia, and Mercy EMS requested to the scene. The fire is still reported as a chimney fire.

UPDATE 9:18 a.m.: This is now a working structure fire.

UPDATE 9:48 a.m.: Fire is knocked down; doing overhaul.

UPDATE 9:55 a.m.: The fire itself was mainly contained to the fireplace and a couch next to it. But there was heavy smoke damage throughout the house and "multiple pets were lost," said Stafford Fire Chief Matt Hendershott.

Calendar

January 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button